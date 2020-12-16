11 new tested positive COVID-19 cases in Attock surged to 926

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :After 11 new positive cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) appeared during last 24 hours, the total number across the district reached to 926 on Wednesday, it was officially said.

According to data revealed by health authorities, with the advent of winter and non-observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs), the number of patients had increased in Attock city and other towns of the district.

Chief executive District health authority, Dr Jawad Ellahi among the newly detected patients as many as eight Attock city while two to Hazro.

He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 151 in which 148 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while 3 others are under treatment in district.

He said that as many as four suspected patients are also admitted in the district headquarters hospital in which two are critical while two others stable.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 20,031 while screening of as many as 23,482 persons is carried out across the district in which 18,789 were tested negative. Responding a question, he said that result of as many as 316 suspected patients are awaited.