11 nominated in sand stealing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) ::Police on Thursday registered cases against 11 accused who involved in stealing sand worth of millions of rupees in the jurisdiction of Sadr Pasrur police station.

According to police, on the report of Field Inspector, Sadique and others, police fixed 11 accused- Afzaal, Ibrar, Waheed, Tariq, Humayioun, Shah Nawaz, Rizwan, Touqeer, Sajid, Israr and Ibrar on account of stealing governemt-owned sand worth of millions of rupees from different areas.

Police had conducted raids at different localities to arrest the accused.