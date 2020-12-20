UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Non Custom Paid Vehicles, Valuables Worth Rs 243.5 M Seized

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

11 Non custom paid vehicles, valuables worth Rs 243.5 m seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Custom Enforcement and Compliance Department recovered non-custom paid 11 vehicles and other valuables worth Rs 243.5 millions during first two weeks of December.

According to official sources, following instruction from Custom Collector Multan Muneeza Majeed, assistant collector Umar Sajjad, Inspector Shah Nawaz and other officials set up pickets at different areas including Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Sadiqabad, and Faisalabad.

They recovered 11 precious vehicles, cloths, tyres, dry fruits, vehicle parts and cigarettes etc. Muneeza Majeed directed for a strict action against the smugglers, said official sources.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Vehicles Vehicle Sahiwal Sadiqabad December From Million

Recent Stories

Thousands visit Khorfakkan Amphitheatre to watch e ..

51 minutes ago

Tadweer opens Eco Park Complex to promote sustaina ..

51 minutes ago

RTA’s 105th open auction for licencing plates yi ..

1 hour ago

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in Jan ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

2 hours ago

Antibiotics from cockroaches may save lives, finds ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.