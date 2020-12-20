11 Non custom paid vehicles, valuables worth Rs 243.5 m seized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Custom Enforcement and Compliance Department recovered non-custom paid 11 vehicles and other valuables worth Rs 243.5 millions during first two weeks of December.

According to official sources, following instruction from Custom Collector Multan Muneeza Majeed, assistant collector Umar Sajjad, Inspector Shah Nawaz and other officials set up pickets at different areas including Multan, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Sadiqabad, and Faisalabad.

They recovered 11 precious vehicles, cloths, tyres, dry fruits, vehicle parts and cigarettes etc. Muneeza Majeed directed for a strict action against the smugglers, said official sources.