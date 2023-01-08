11 notorious POs arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Police arrested 11 notorious proclaimed offenders (POs) during a special crackdown launched by the proclaimed offender staff of police here on Sunday.

In line with the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, the PO staff police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 11 notorious proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft, and others.

The arrested criminals have been handed over to the concerned police stations where further investigations were underway, police sources added.