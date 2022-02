11 officers of PEDO promoted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has promoted eleven officers on the recommendations of selection and promotion board.

According to PEDO, Muhammad Nawaz and Wajid Nawaz have been promoted to Grade 20 as Chief Engineers, Qayum Zaman and Riaz Ahmad have been promoted to Grade 19 as Directors, Haji Muhammad Tariq has been promoted to Grade 18 as Deputy Director while Maqbool Khan, Tanveer, Shehryar, Muhammad Zubair, Nisar Muhammad, Muhammad Iqbal has been promoted to Grade 17.