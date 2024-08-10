11 Opposition MPAs Reinstated
Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan's important step towards
improving parliamentary ethics.
A crucial meeting of the Committee on Ethics was held on Saturday to promote mutual respect
and effective governance between the opposition and government benches.
Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan presided over the meeting participated by 11
members of the opposition and government benches.
In the meeting, the committee unanimously recommended the reinstatement of 11 suspended PA
members of the opposition and the assembly secretariat issued a notification for the reinstatement
of the 11 suspended members on the recommendation of the committee.
The Committee on Ethics will be made part of the Rules and Regulations as a Standing Committee
of the House.
This committee will play an important role in monitoring the conduct of the members
on an impartial and transparent basis.
The committee also agreed to protect the parliamentary rights of Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition besides maintaining parliamentary norms and ensuring the zero-tolerance policy against
any member's ridicule and defamation in the proceedings of the assembly session.
The committee also decided that no member would be allowed to use abusive, indecent words and
abuse during the proceedings of the assembly. The committee strongly condemned such incidents
in the past and assured the protection of the Speaker's respect and dignity.
