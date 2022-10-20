UrduPoint.com

11 Outlaws Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 02:10 PM

11 outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 11 criminals during a crack down against criminals and drug pushers across the district.

Police said that the teams of different police stations raided in the areas under their jurisdiction and nabbed 11 criminals,besides recovering 4-kg hashish,125 litres liqour,5 pistols,3 guns and a number of bullets from their possessions.

The arrested accused were identified as Majeed, Suleman, Tabish, Asgher, Naeem, Shakir, Wasim, Arshed, Akram, Shareef and Qadeer.

Separate cases were registered while further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day o ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

4 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournamen ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournament through injury

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive target for Netherlands

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

2 hours ago
 Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition ..

Power Minister lauds Denmark’s Energy Transition Initiative

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.