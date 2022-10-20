11 outlaws arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 11 criminals during a crack down against criminals and drug pushers across the district.

Police said that the teams of different police stations raided in the areas under their jurisdiction and nabbed 11 criminals,besides recovering 4-kg hashish,125 litres liqour,5 pistols,3 guns and a number of bullets from their possessions.

The arrested accused were identified as Majeed, Suleman, Tabish, Asgher, Naeem, Shakir, Wasim, Arshed, Akram, Shareef and Qadeer.

Separate cases were registered while further investigation was under way.