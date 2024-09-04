Open Menu

11 Outlaws Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

11 outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Sargodha police on Wednesday arrested 11 criminals across the district here .

Police said that the teams of different police stations raided at various localities and held-- Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat ,Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.

6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,345 liters liquor ,12 pistols,04 guns,235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.

