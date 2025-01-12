11 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Weapons, And Liquor Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 11 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Sunday.
A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Police Kohsar, Karachi Company, Sabzi Mandi, Noon, Khanna, Bani Gala, Shams Colony and Koral police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested 11 accused.
He said police teams also recovered 3607 gram heroin, 20 liter alcohol, four 30 bore pistol with ammunition and one iron punch from their possession.
SSP Operations/Investigation, said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority, he added.
Recent Stories
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..
70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup
1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club
SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hajj 2025 preparations: Ashrafi warns against misuse of pilgrimage opportunities1 minute ago
-
400 Rawalpindi cops deployed for churches’ security1 minute ago
-
11 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons, and liquor seized2 minutes ago
-
IUB Faculty of Engineering admissions open2 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad reviews operations and safe city performance, issues key directives12 minutes ago
-
Pashto writers visit Hindko Academy, praise research body for work & achievements21 minutes ago
-
9 khwarij terrorists killed in two separate engagnments in North Waziristan: ISPR21 minutes ago
-
Part of GT Road to be turned into a tourism corridor22 minutes ago
-
ITP officer martyred in attack; a suspect arrested31 minutes ago
-
Secretary reviews Bulleh Shah shrine construction progress31 minutes ago
-
Malala calls for global commitment to girls' education31 minutes ago
-
Murder accused killed in shooting with police31 minutes ago