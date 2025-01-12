11 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons, and liquor seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 11 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Sunday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Police Kohsar, Karachi Company, Sabzi Mandi, Noon, Khanna, Bani Gala, Shams Colony and Koral police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested 11 accused.

He said police teams also recovered 3607 gram heroin, 20 liter alcohol, four 30 bore pistol with ammunition and one iron punch from their possession.

SSP Operations/Investigation, said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority, he added.