11 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs & Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday apprehended 11 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from them.
A public relations officer told APP that, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.
In this regard, the Islamabad Police Secretariat, Karachi Company, Khanna, and Shahzad Town Police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.
He said police team also arrested six accused namely Majid Hussain, Shan Masih, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Asad, Adeel Sadiq and Saqib and recovered 1,225-gram heroin, 58 liters of liquor, two 30 bore pistols with ammunition and dagger from their possession.
Moreover, five absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours, he added.
Senior police officers said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority,senior officers said .
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA dispatched 13th consignment for war affected people of Gaza, Lebanon10 minutes ago
-
Jam Khan Shoro inaugurates Hydro Information Center20 minutes ago
-
PML-N acknowledges services of sincere workers21 minutes ago
-
Six dacoits arrested, weapons recovered21 minutes ago
-
Tissue factory fire extinguished21 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia begins Hajj preparations: Ashrafi30 minutes ago
-
PML-N plays positive role for country's betterment: Rana Sanaullah50 minutes ago
-
Successful Test match held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium51 minutes ago
-
CM Murad approves 500 electric buses project for Karachi1 hour ago
-
APHC to take out protest rally on Kashmir Black Day1 hour ago
-
Firecracker dealer apprehended1 hour ago
-
Cop's five children complete medical education1 hour ago