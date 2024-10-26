Open Menu

11 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs & Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday apprehended 11 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from them.

A public relations officer told APP that, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, the Islamabad Police Secretariat, Karachi Company, Khanna, and Shahzad Town Police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

He said police team also arrested six accused namely Majid Hussain, Shan Masih, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Asad, Adeel Sadiq and Saqib and recovered 1,225-gram heroin, 58 liters of liquor, two 30 bore pistols with ammunition and dagger from their possession.

Moreover, five absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours, he added.

Senior police officers said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police top priority,senior officers said .

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

