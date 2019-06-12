11 outlaws held; bike and weapons recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen bike, wine, valuable and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen bike, wine, valuable and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, Koral police arrested two accused Nawaz and Jhangir Bader and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested Amaan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Tarnol police arrested accused Manzar Aabbas and recovered 40 liter wine from him. Noon police arrested accused Akbar Shah involved in decanting gas in cylinders illegally.

Shalimar police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) Jamshed Khan.

Shahzad Town police arrested another PO Abdul Jalil s/o Gul Zaman involved in murder case. Aabpara police arrested Usama Qaisar and recovered stolen bike from him. Police also arrested two accused Zubair Rasheed and Awais allegedly involved in a theft case. Bhara Kahu police arrested Awais and recovered stolen property from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed had appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.