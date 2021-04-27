UrduPoint.com
11 outlaws held, cache of narcotics, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Tuesday claimed to arrest 11 persons from various areas in the city during last 24 hours and recovered a cache of narcotics, wine and weapons from them.

A massive crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals was underway following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, said a news release.

According to details, Kohsar police arrested two bootleggers namely Aamir and Muhammad Hashim and recovered 20 wine bottles and 15 liters wine from their possession.

Industrial-Area police arrested two accused Waseem and Sheraiz and recovered 2.450 kilogram hashish from them.

Likewise, secretariat police arrested Rameez and recovered 3.850 kilogram hashish from him.

Sihala police arrested 03 accused namely Haroon Mehmood, Junaid and Zia-Ur-Rehman and recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Koral police arrested accused Faizan involved in LPG decanting. Shahzad Town police arrested two accused Mir-Rehman and Fazal Hamed involved in theft. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP (Operations) has appealed the parents not to give such a space to their children, where they could end up in an irreversible situation.

Parents should fulfill their responsibility and not give huge amount of pocket money to their children which could involve them in such sort of activity, he noted.

"Once any child is involved in drug related criminals cases, his future would be spoiled", the SSP maintained.

