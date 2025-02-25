11 Outlaws Held; Drugs, Illegal Arms Recovered In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The district police have apprehended 11 outlaws recovering drugs, illegal arms and ammunition from their possession.
According to police spokesman, a team of Dera Town police station led by SDPO Suburbs Muhammad Noman along with SHO Asghar Khan Wazir, taking action against drug dealers, arrested accused named Shahjahan son of Faiz Muhammad recovering 1735 grams of hashish from him. The same police also arrested two other accused namely Muhammad Ismail son of Elahi Bakhsh and Wahid Bakhsh son of Allah Wasaya, who were wanted to police in a theft case.
Similarly, a team of Paroa police station led by SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan conducted a search and strike operation against criminal elements in different localities including Garah Matt, Garah Saanghi, Jhok Amin, Jhok Kheeri and surrounding areas.
During the operation, the police checked dozens of houses besides motorcycles and vehicles were also checked by creating blockades on different roads.
During the checking, the police arrested accused Muhammad Saleem son of Muhammad Ramzan and recovered 1870 grams of hashish from him.
Furthermore, accused Shahjahan son of Allah Ditta and Noor Alam son of Sher Umar were arrested with recovery of one 30-bore pistols along with cartridges from each of them. Another accused named Muhammad Ikram son of Shabbir was arrested with recovery of 1000 liters Iranian Diesel.
The police also arrested five other accused named Ehsan Ullah son of Abdul Hakeem, Rashid son of Sana Ullah, Ghulam Abbas son of Rabnawaz, Asmat Ullah son of Allah Wasaya and Qudrat Ullah sson of Sona Khan. The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
