11 outlaws held, drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad capital police on Wednesday arrested 11 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered liquor, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A public relations officer said following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Shalimar police team arrested an accused namely Imran and recovered 130 gram heroin from his possession. The Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Usama and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from his possession.

Likewise, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Allah Rehman and recovered 30 liters liquor from his possession. The Noon police team arrested and accused namely Ishtiaq Khan and recovered 380 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Naeem and Shahzad and recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

The Koral police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Fayyaz and Muhammad Azmat and recovered one 30-bore pistol and 350 grams heroin from their possession.

Moreover, the Sihala police team arrested an accused named Jahangir Khan and recovered 150 grams of heroin from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Raheel Ahmed and recovered 10 liters liquor from his possession.

Furthermore, the Banigala police team arrested an accused namely Momin Jan and recovered 1150 grams hashish from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.