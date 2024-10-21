11 Outlaws Held; Drugs, Weapons Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Islamabad Capital territory (ICT) Police apprehended 11 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession on Monday
A police spokesman told APP on Monday that under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police had intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city
In this regard, the Islamabad Police Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna and Bhara Kahu police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and arrested five accused.
He said police teams also recovered 1310-gram heroin, 65-gram ice and two pistols with ammunition from their possession.
Moreover, six absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
DIG Syed Ali Raza, said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, DIG added.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or via the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public./APP-rzr-mkz
