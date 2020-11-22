UrduPoint.com
11 Outlaws Held, Huge Cache Of Wine, Fireworks Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws and recovered huge cache of wine, beer, narcotic, fireworks and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman Sunday said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminal elements. Following these orders, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Following these directions, Superintendent of Police (SP) (Saddar-zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted a special team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Ramna Police Station Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf , Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Haider Ali along with other officials which successfully arrested a Nigerian women Zanib and recovered 196 tin beer from her.

Case has been registered and further investigation was underway, he informed.

SP (City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted special police team under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hakim Khan including SHO Bhara Kahu Police Sub-Inspector Shokat Mehmood Abbasi, ASI Ghaus along with others police officials arrested an accused Muddsar Nazer and recovered huge cache of firework from him.

Meanwhile Khanna police team apprehended two accused Saim Amin and Azad and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition.

Aabpara police arrested two accused Yasir Javed and Shahbaz Massih and recovered 15 liters alcohol ad 20 tin beer from their possession.

Banigala police arrested accused Noor Muhammad and recovered one 12 bore gun along with ammunition from him. Margalla police apprehended two bootleggers namely Muhammad Nazeer and Adil Masih and recovered 30 liters alcohol wine from him.

Nilor police arrested an accused Zohaib involved in illegally gas filling. Secretariat police arrested accused Sajjad and recovered two wine bottles from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed seven proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

