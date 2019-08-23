11 outlaws held in Islamabad

Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Secretariat Police arrested two accused Saeed and Jabber for having a total of 20 liter wine. Kohsar Police arrested Sajjad and recovered one 32 bore revolver along with ammunition from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Tahir and Dawood for violating section 144.

Golra police arrested Bilawal and recovered two stolen bikes from his possession. Tarnol police arrested Umer and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Noon police arrested Arbaz and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Koral police arrested Saud Asif and recovered 40 liter wine from him. Lohi Bher police nabbed Rasib and recovered 425 gram hashish from him.

Police have filed cases against the accused and started investigation.