UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Outlaws Held In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 06:33 PM

11 outlaws held in Islamabad

Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Secretariat Police arrested two accused Saeed and Jabber for having a total of 20 liter wine. Kohsar Police arrested Sajjad and recovered one 32 bore revolver along with ammunition from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Tahir and Dawood for violating section 144.

Golra police arrested Bilawal and recovered two stolen bikes from his possession. Tarnol police arrested Umer and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Noon police arrested Arbaz and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Koral police arrested Saud Asif and recovered 40 liter wine from him. Lohi Bher police nabbed Rasib and recovered 425 gram hashish from him.

Police have filed cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Saud From

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board hygiene check; eight n ..

2 minutes ago

No Announcement on Normandy Summit Expected at G7 ..

3 minutes ago

Russia vows 'symmetrical response' to US missile t ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh University declares result of B.A Part-I

3 minutes ago

Murray heads back to Challenger Tour for first tim ..

9 minutes ago

Serena Williams meets Maria Sharapova in US Open f ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.