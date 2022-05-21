11 outlaws held in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Police arrested eleven outlaws including six proclaimed offenders and recovered liquor, illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said on Saturday during a drive against drug pushers and criminals,the police teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdictions and arrested five criminals including six proclaimed offenders.

They were identified as--Asif, Rafaqat, Ahmed, Mohsin, Kashif, Ghulam Murtaza, Imtiaz, Asfand, Sher, Hashim, Amir and Hafeez.

Police confiscated 30 liters liquor,three pistols 30-bore and a rifle 223 bore from them.

Police registered separate cases against the suspects and started investigation.