11 outlaws held; narcotics, valuables recovered in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police Monday arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

He said Khanna police team arrested two accused Imtaiz Khan, Abbas Khan and recovered stolen property from their possession. Police team also arrested Kahyal Khan involved in selling kites despite ban.

Tarnol police arrested Abdul Basit involved in selling petroleum products illegally in the area.

Bani Gala police arrested two persons for illegal construction of houses in area by violating section 144.

Karachi Company police arrested Azam and recovered 450 gram hashish from him.

Ramana police arrested accused Fazal and recovered 540 gram hashish from him.

Nilore police arrested Wajid and Hamza Shafiq and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Sihala police arrested accused Saif and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and directed all police officials for effective policing measures in the city.