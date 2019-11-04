UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Outlaws Held; Narcotics, Valuables Recovered In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:08 PM

11 outlaws held; narcotics, valuables recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Police Monday arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police Monday arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

He said Khanna police team arrested two accused Imtaiz Khan, Abbas Khan and recovered stolen property from their possession. Police team also arrested Kahyal Khan involved in selling kites despite ban.

Tarnol police arrested Abdul Basit involved in selling petroleum products illegally in the area.

Bani Gala police arrested two persons for illegal construction of houses in area by violating section 144.

Karachi Company police arrested Azam and recovered 450 gram hashish from him.

Ramana police arrested accused Fazal and recovered 540 gram hashish from him.

Nilore police arrested Wajid and Hamza Shafiq and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Sihala police arrested accused Saif and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and directed all police officials for effective policing measures in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Company All From

Recent Stories

Sami (149no) and Umar (130) send Balochistan on a ..

22 seconds ago

Bangladesh beat Pakistan in last-over thriller

6 minutes ago

Pakistan U16 beat Bangladesh U16 by 99 runs, takes ..

15 minutes ago

GCC to create $76 billion in cost savings from ren ..

25 minutes ago

Minister Augustine returns from US visit

2 minutes ago

Iron Curtain to green haven: A mountain village tr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.