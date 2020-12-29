UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Outlaws Held; Stolen Bikes And Cache Of Narcotics Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

11 outlaws held; stolen bikes and cache of narcotics recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Tuesday arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered two stolen motorbikes and cache of narcotics as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Bhara Kahu police arrested two drug peddlers namely Faisal and Ali and recovered 1260 grams hashish, 250 gram heroin and 52 gram ice from their possession.

Industrial-Area police apprehended two bike lifters namely Waseem and Sanwal and recovered stolen motorbike from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi police team arrested another bike lifter identified as Aziz and recovered stolen motorbike from him.

Shams Colony police arrested two accused Shah Muhammad and Rizwan and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Waseem Aabbas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Koral police team apprehended three accused Haza, Aamir, and Waleed and recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police From

Recent Stories

PITB to launch E-library app for Online Reading of ..

10 minutes ago

Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama “M ..

51 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 202 ..

55 minutes ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

1 hour ago

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

2 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia eyes intensifying COVID-19 vac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.