11 outlaws held; stolen bikes and cache of narcotics recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Tuesday arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered two stolen motorbikes and cache of narcotics as well as weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Bhara Kahu police arrested two drug peddlers namely Faisal and Ali and recovered 1260 grams hashish, 250 gram heroin and 52 gram ice from their possession.

Industrial-Area police apprehended two bike lifters namely Waseem and Sanwal and recovered stolen motorbike from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi police team arrested another bike lifter identified as Aziz and recovered stolen motorbike from him.

Shams Colony police arrested two accused Shah Muhammad and Rizwan and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Waseem Aabbas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Koral police team apprehended three accused Haza, Aamir, and Waleed and recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.