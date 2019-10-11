11 outlaws including four drug pushers held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws including four drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Tarnol police arrested accused Saddam, Saghir Khan and Imran and recovered a total of 1.450 kilogram heroin from their possession. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Aman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Khana police arrested Asif and recovered 1.010 kilogram hashish from him while another accused Kamran Khan was nabbed for selling petroleum products illegally.

Bhara Kahu police arrested Khalid Khan for his alleged involvement in a theft case while Bani Gala police arrested two persons for illegal construction of houses in area by violating section 144. Karachi Company police arrested Sher and Walayat and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. Meanwhile, 10 beggars were arrested from various area of the city during special campaign against professional alm seekers.