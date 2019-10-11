UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Outlaws Including Four Drug Pushers Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

11 outlaws including four drug pushers held

Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws including four drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, and weapons from them, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws including four drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Tarnol police arrested accused Saddam, Saghir Khan and Imran and recovered a total of 1.450 kilogram heroin from their possession. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Aman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Khana police arrested Asif and recovered 1.010 kilogram hashish from him while another accused Kamran Khan was nabbed for selling petroleum products illegally.

Bhara Kahu police arrested Khalid Khan for his alleged involvement in a theft case while Bani Gala police arrested two persons for illegal construction of houses in area by violating section 144. Karachi Company police arrested Sher and Walayat and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. Meanwhile, 10 beggars were arrested from various area of the city during special campaign against professional alm seekers.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Company Bani From

Recent Stories

Players to watch-out for in the National T20 Cup

1 minute ago

First man to conduct spacewalk, Alexei Leonov, has ..

6 minutes ago

The upcoming Camon 12 Air is the most anticipated ..

23 minutes ago

Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman ..

6 minutes ago

A long human chain expressed solidarity with Kashm ..

6 minutes ago

Russians May Be Among Crew Members of An-72 Aircra ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.