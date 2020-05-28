UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Outlaws Including Gamblers Arrested

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

11 outlaws including gamblers arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested eleven accused including gamblers and recovered cash, playing cards and equipments used in gambling.

According to police, Kalri police team during patrolling at Ghosia Road, Agra Taj Colony arrested nine gamblers namely Khanzada son of Shah Jahan, Aqeel Khabri son of Ibrahim, Sajjad son of Ghaffar, Qasim son of Sadeeq, Abdul son of Ibrahim, Umair son of Abdul Latif, Ismail son of Hashim, Rizwan son of Muhammad Hussain and Hussain Jogi son of Muhammad.

The defence police station team apprehended an accused for aerial firing red-handedly. Accused Fazal Qayyum son of Ibrahim was arrested for aerial firing in an engagement party and recovered a 223-bore rifle from his possession.

Meanwhile, Eidgah police nabbed Sunny Kumar son of Variyal Das and recovered liquor from his possession.

Cases against all accused have been registered under the relevant sections.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Road Agra All From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

38 minutes ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

40 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints ADEK Undersecretary

1 hour ago

US House Republicans to Reject Foreign Intelligenc ..

43 minutes ago

Deep UV-LEDs Developed by Japanese Firm Weaken COV ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.