11 outlaws including gamblers arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested eleven accused including gamblers and recovered cash, playing cards and equipments used in gambling.

According to police, Kalri police team during patrolling at Ghosia Road, Agra Taj Colony arrested nine gamblers namely Khanzada son of Shah Jahan, Aqeel Khabri son of Ibrahim, Sajjad son of Ghaffar, Qasim son of Sadeeq, Abdul son of Ibrahim, Umair son of Abdul Latif, Ismail son of Hashim, Rizwan son of Muhammad Hussain and Hussain Jogi son of Muhammad.

The defence police station team apprehended an accused for aerial firing red-handedly. Accused Fazal Qayyum son of Ibrahim was arrested for aerial firing in an engagement party and recovered a 223-bore rifle from his possession.

Meanwhile, Eidgah police nabbed Sunny Kumar son of Variyal Das and recovered liquor from his possession.

Cases against all accused have been registered under the relevant sections.