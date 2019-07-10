11 outlaws including six drug pushers held; narcotics and stolen bikes recovered

Islamabad Police has arrested 11 outlaws including six drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered 850 gram hashish, 350 gram heroine, wine, stolen bikes and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police has arrested 11 outlaws including six drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered 850 gram hashish, 350 gram heroine, wine, stolen bikes and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Tarnol police has arrested 03 drug pushers namely sohaib, Muhammad Rauf and Mazhar and recovered 850 gram hashish and 350 gram hashish, while one 30 bore illicit pistol also recovered from Faheem khan.

Karachi company police arrested two accused Muhammad Shahid and Muhammad Ahmed and recovered wine bottles from them.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Hamza Qazi and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested a bike lifter namely Qasim Munir and recovered two bike from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Shehbaz and recovered one wine bottle from him. Karachi Company police arrested two accused Niaz Ali and Muhammad Pervez and recovered stolen valuables from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated their performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities.

He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace.

He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

He said that menace of drug peddling would not be allowed in educational institutions or anywhere and strict action to be ensure against those involved in such ugly business or activity.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.