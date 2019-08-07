UrduPoint.com
11 Outlaws Including Six Drug Pushers Held; Narcotics And Weapons Recovered In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 06:53 PM

Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws including six drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, valuable and weapons from them, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Muhammad Aksar and recovered 50 gram hashish.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Liaqat Khan Zamani and recovered 115 gram hashish.

CIA police arrested accused Shah Zahid Khan and recovered 520 gram hashish from him.

Golra police arrested two accused Pervez and Muhammad Younas and recovered 710 gram heroine from their possession.

Koral police arrested accused Sadam-Ul-Haq and recovered 270 gram hashish from him.

Sihala police arrested accused Akash Munir and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Lohi Bher police arrested accused Mansoor Ahmed and recovered 30 bore pistol from him.

Secretariat police arrested two accused Shahid Khan and Aadil and recovered stolen valuable from their possession.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Saeed Azmat and recovered stolen property from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it was the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

