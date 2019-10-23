11 outlaws including three assassins held in Islamabad

The police arrested 11 outlaws including three alleged killers besides recovery of hashish, heroin, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The police arrested 11 outlaws including three alleged killers besides recovery of hashish, heroin, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that a person Muhammad Abbas had a love marriage and was residing along with his wife in `Burma Town' area. He was shot dead by relatives of his wife in area of Khanna police station on November 3, 2018 who also abducted his spouse. While reviewing the case, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned task to SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal and SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer to ensure arrest of the perpetrator of this act.

They constituted a team including Inspector Anees Akber from Homicide Unit, and others. This police team worked hard and succeeded to arrest two accused Rafique and Laiqe residents of district Peshawar, while police also recovered abducted wife of Muhammad Abbas (late).

The police team recovered two pistols from their possession used as murder tools while efforts are underway to arrest their other accomplices.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police arrested three accused Amjad Amant, Albert Masih, Akram Masih and recovered 120 gram hashish, 15 liters wine and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Secretariat police arrested Shahbaz Masih and recovered 200 gram hashish from him.

Golra police arrested accused Khan Wali and recovered 565 gram heroin from him. Tarnol police arrested an accused Zir Badshah and recovered rifle along with ammunition from him.

Homicide unit of Ramana police arrested Atif, an accused of another murder case, and recovered a dagger from him used as murder tool.

Shams colony and Sihala police arrested two persons Sohail Banaras and Adil for selling petroleum products illegally in their areas.

Cases have been registered against all nominated accused and further investigation is underway from them.