11 Outlaws Including Three Bike Lifters Held; Stolen Bikes, Drugs And Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory police have arrested 11 outlaws including 03 members of a bike lifter gang from different areas of the city and recovered 04 stolen bikes, spare parts, drugs and weapons during the last 24 hours, a Police Public Relation Officer said

He said that, DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities.

Following these directives, Lohi Bher police station arrested three members of a bike lifters gang namely Nubeen Waris, Rab Nawaz and Sohail Umair and recovered four stolen bikes, spare parts of 09 bikes from their possession. Accused have previous criminal record also and cases were registered against them in Lohi Bher and Koral police station. � Similarly, a CIA police team arrested an accused from Golra area namely Khayal Jameer involved in drug peddling and recovered 205 gram hashish and 50 gram ice from his possession.

Likewise, Karachi Company police team arrested pickpocket Saeed Iqbal and recovered one lakh rupees from his possession.

Moreover, Khana police team arrested three accused namely Abrash Zia, Arslan Shamraiz and Ghulam Mustafa for possessing illegal weapons and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Zulfiqar involved in drug peddling and recovered 1140 gram hashish from his possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital Police intensify the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements in order to reduce crime and arrest the culprits involved in it.

