11 Outlaws Nabbed; Drugs, Weapons Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police's Golra, Sangjani, Phulgran, Khanna and Noon police teams arrested six suspects involved in various criminal activities.
An official told APP that the teams recovered 1081 grams of heroin, 32 grams of ice and a pistol along with ammunition from their possession.
He said that during a special campaign to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, different police teams also arrested five criminals.
He said cases have been registered against the arrested individuals and further investigations are underway.
He said that under the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police continues its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to maintain peace in the Federal capital.
He said the Islamabad Police is committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and will not allow any elements to disturb public order.
/APP-rzr-mkz
