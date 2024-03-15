11 Outlaws Netted; Drugs, Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended 11 outlaws including two professional beggars from different areas of Federal capital during the last 24 hours beside recovering drugs and weapons from their possession.
In response to the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the police had intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crimes , a police public relations officer on Friday said.
The Kohsar police arrested an accused namely Usman Ali and recovered 635 gram heroin from his possession.
The Karachi company police team arrested two accused namely Shahzad and Ghani Ur Rehman and recovered one dagger and 20 liters liquor from their possession, he added.
Likewise, the Sumbal police arrested an accused namely Hameed Khan and recovered 140 gram heroin from his possession.
The Tarnol police arrested two accused namely Muhammad Qadeer and Muhammad Waqar and recovered 1200 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.
Similarly, the Sangjani police arrested an accused namely Tasleem Khan and recovered 550 gram heroin from his possession.
The Shahzad Town police arrested an accused namely Naeem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.
Moreover, the Kirpa police arrested an accused namely Abdul Rehman and recovered 50 gram hashish from his possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.
During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested two professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggars act.
