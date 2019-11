11 Pakistani prisoners released from Tanzania reach home

As many as 11 Pakistani national prisoners belonging to Balochistan released from Tanzania were received on Saturday at Karachi Airport by Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ):As many as 11 Pakistani national prisoners belonging to Balochistan released from Tanzania were received on Saturday at Karachi Airport by Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

The foundation provided all facilities i.

e. transportation from Airport to their homes, breakfast etc to them, said a press release issued here.

One person named Hafizullah s/o Muhammad Hashim will reach on Sunday Emirates Airline to his home town.