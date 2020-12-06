UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Parties Coalition Damaging Country's Economy More Than The Coronavirus, Says Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 02:10 PM

11 parties coalition damaging country's economy more than the coronavirus, says minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that 11 parties coalition was damaging the country's economy more than the coronavirus.

The opposition would also face public rejection at Lahore public meeting as like they experienced in Peshawar and Multan.

Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik expressed these views while listening the masses problems during Open court at his office here on Sunday.

He said that a group of plunderers was indulging the kids of poor in coronavirus by calling them in their public gatherings to hide their looted money.

He said that Pakistani nation was stand by with Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI).

He said that Khaleej times recent survey has cleared the position of opposition in Pakistan and  said that there would be PTI government again in the country in 2023.

Provincial minister said that the government was committed to resolve basic problems of masses.

He said that operation would continue against hoarders and profiteers and added that inflation would reduce further.

On this occasion, Malik Abdul Rauf Arain, Rana Imran Shamshad, Iqbal Aarbi and others were also present.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Money Sunday Government Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

42 minutes ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

2 hours ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.