Open Menu

11 Passengers Injured In Bus-trailer Collision Amid Fog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

11 passengers injured in bus-trailer collision amid fog

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Eleven passengers sustained injuries after the bus they were riding collided with a trailer near James Abad on Multan-Khanewal road on Thursday.

The bus that was traveling from Multan to Lahore was taking a U-turn on the highway when it collided with a trailer due to high speed amid fog.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that soon after receiving the information they rushed to the spot where they provided first aid treatment to the injured passengers and shifted three of them to hospital for treatment owing to the serious nature of the injuries.

The injured included Bushra Bibi, Muhammad Ramzan, Muafia, Muhammad Iqbal, Shahzad, Waseem, Muhammad Shahid, Ejaz, Imran, Habib and Zeeshan.

App/qbs/ifi

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Road Rescue 1122 From Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Leading the Pack: OPPO A78 Sets the Standard for S ..

Leading the Pack: OPPO A78 Sets the Standard for Style and Power – Pre-orders ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

8 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

18 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

18 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

18 hours ago
Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

18 hours ago
 Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

18 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

18 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

18 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

18 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan