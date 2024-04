11 passengers sustain injuries as bus overturns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) About 11 passengers sustained injuries as a bus overturned at Rakhi Gajj area in Fort Munro road, Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus was heading to Faisalabad from Quetta when it overturned.

Resultantly, 11 passengers named Muhammad Sharif, Abdul Baqai, Muhammad Nawaz, Dost Muhammad, Bakhtiar, Saba, Atta Muhammad, Abdul Rasheed, Zahoor, Jehangir, and Saeed Ahmed Shah sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and provided treatment.

Two passengers were stated critical and they were shifted to hospital.