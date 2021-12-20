11 passengers sustain injuries in road accident

As many as 11 passenger sustained injuries following an accident between Hiace van and a motorcycle rikshaw, in Shujabad on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 11 passenger sustained injuries following an accident between Hiace van and a motorcycle rikshaw, in Shujabad on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, a Hiace van (LEI -6318) collided with a rikshaw , coming from opposite side, to save a motorcyclist.

Resuce 1122 teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured person in tehsil headquarters hospital. The injured persons are identified as Mazhar son of Zafar, Asif Nawaz, Saffiya Bibi, Aleeba Bibi, Iqra, Shazia, Sakeena Bibi, Shimshad, Sonia, and Maqsood Bibi. Most of the injured persons belonged to Abdullah Chowk Railway Station.