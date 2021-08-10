11 patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

As many as 11 patients have died of COVID-19 in the district from August 1 to 10, taking the total number of deaths to 468

According to the official figures released by district health authorities, 144 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 till Monday night, taking the tally of the coronavirus cases to 21640, of them 19643 had so far been recovered from the contagion.

Out of 1095 PCR tests performed during last 24 hours, 144 cases were reported as positive with 13 percent positivity rate, the focal person Dr. Imdad Chana said.

More than 70 percent ICU and HDU beds in both LU hospitals of Hyderabad/ and Jamahoro are occupied by COVID-19 patients while 32 beds out of total106 are vacant, the official report stated.

According to Dr.

Chana, a sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccines, is available in the district where inoculation process was underway at 32 vaccination centres.

The 24 hour vaccination facility has also been provided to the people of Hyderabad at the Mass Vaccination Centre (MVC) established by district administration at Barkat Bhai Tennis Court near Niaz Stadium.

As many as 396,252 people have received first jab while 116309 were given second dose of the coronavirus vaccine till Saturday night, according to daily situation report, adding that 4558 people received first while second jab was given to 1549 people during last 24 hours.

Out of 1529 active cases of COVID-19 in the district, 1499 are isolated at their residences while 30 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi, report added.