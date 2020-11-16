UrduPoint.com
11 Patients Of Kohlu Incident Discharged From PIMBC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

11 patients of Kohlu incident discharged from PIMBC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as eleven kids, who sustained burn injuries in Kholu cylinder blast incident last Wednesday, have been discharge on Monday.

Pak Italian Modern Burn Centre (PIMBC) plastic surgeon, Dr Bilal Saeed informed that 11 minors were discharged today after completion of the testament.

He stated that these patients had burn injuries ranging from 8 to 20 per cent adding that ten of them are boys and one is girl.

All the patients are stable now, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

