11 pc Pakistanis develop antibodies against COVID-19 virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :National Seroprevalence Study on Friday claimed that almost 11 percent Pakistanis have developed protective immunity across country with also having antibodies in their blood against COVID-19 virus.

The national seroprevalence study was initiated in July this year by Health Services academy in collaboration with multiple partners including Agha Khan University (AKU) and with technical support from World Health Organization (WHO).

The study was part of the WHO Unity Study also being conducted simultaneously in 25 other countries, said a statement issued here today by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

Seroprevalence studies are carried out with an objective to assess as to what percentage of population has developed protective immunity (antibodies) to the virus.

The seropositivity was more in urban areas compared to rural areas, similarly those who had contact with Covid positive person were more likely to have antibodies in their blood. It was more common in young adults and significantly less in children and older adults.

The finding corroborates with other studies conducted elsewhere and identifies the older individuals at highest risk from possible second wave. It was also found out in the study that the use of mask and frequent handwashing in the month of July was up to approximately 60% and 70% of population respectively.

This finding underscores the importance and success of the awareness campaigns carried out in earlier months.

The findings of the study suggested that areas with lower immunity rates may be at higher risk for future outbreaks. Hence there is a need to enhance sentinel site surveillance and ramping up of health facilities for covid treatment particularly in rural districts, the study suggested.

While further data analysis is being carried out the experts proposed conducting regular seroprevalence surveys to map the evolving spread and exposure to COVID-19 and perform pooled data analysis (combining data from other such studies) conducted in Pakistan for a more in-depth analysis. The findings of the study will be used for policy decisions in times to come.