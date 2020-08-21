UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Pc Pakistanis Develop Antibodies Against COVID-19 Virus

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:31 PM

11 pc Pakistanis develop antibodies against COVID-19 virus

National Seroprevalence Study on Friday claimed that almost 11 percent Pakistanis have developed protective immunity across country with also having antibodies in their blood against COVID-19 virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :National Seroprevalence Study on Friday claimed that almost 11 percent Pakistanis have developed protective immunity across country with also having antibodies in their blood against COVID-19 virus.

The national seroprevalence study was initiated in July this year by Health Services academy in collaboration with multiple partners including Agha Khan University (AKU) and with technical support from World Health Organization (WHO).

The study was part of the WHO Unity Study also being conducted simultaneously in 25 other countries, said a statement issued here today by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

Seroprevalence studies are carried out with an objective to assess as to what percentage of population has developed protective immunity (antibodies) to the virus.

The seropositivity was more in urban areas compared to rural areas, similarly those who had contact with Covid positive person were more likely to have antibodies in their blood. It was more common in young adults and significantly less in children and older adults.

The finding corroborates with other studies conducted elsewhere and identifies the older individuals at highest risk from possible second wave. It was also found out in the study that the use of mask and frequent handwashing in the month of July was up to approximately 60% and 70% of population respectively.

This finding underscores the importance and success of the awareness campaigns carried out in earlier months.

The findings of the study suggested that areas with lower immunity rates may be at higher risk for future outbreaks. Hence there is a need to enhance sentinel site surveillance and ramping up of health facilities for covid treatment particularly in rural districts, the study suggested.

While further data analysis is being carried out the experts proposed conducting regular seroprevalence surveys to map the evolving spread and exposure to COVID-19 and perform pooled data analysis (combining data from other such studies) conducted in Pakistan for a more in-depth analysis. The findings of the study will be used for policy decisions in times to come.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Immunity Young SITE May July From Blood

Recent Stories

First Mobile Police Station initiates working in B ..

18 seconds ago

Local bodies to facilitate processions of Muharram ..

22 seconds ago

Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee appreciates go ..

23 seconds ago

Chief Minister chairs meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-M ..

30 seconds ago

Turkey announces historic gas discovery in Black S ..

5 minutes ago

Steps taken to control smog in Punjab reviewed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.