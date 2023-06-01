11 people died during various incidents in May: Rescue 1122 Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad rendered its services to the people of the districts in 583 emergencies during May 2023, it also received 35,624 calls out of which 16,083 were non-emergencies and 18,558 were drop calls.

District Emergency Officer Mohammad Arif Khattak while briefing about the monthly performance report highlighted that during the month of May, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided its services in 583 incidents to save lives and property of the public.

According to the spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, Sajid Iqbal, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided timely professional services to 543 people during various emergency situations with an average response time of 7 minutes.

Details revealed that during the month of May, Rescue 1122 provided its services in 42 medical emergencies those were happened due to road traffic accidents, 488 incidents of fire outbreaks, and 39 other major incidents.

In all these emergency incidents, 11 people lost their lives, while a total of 583 people were affected and 543 were rescued and transferred to hospitals after providing initial medical assistance.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad while providing the referral ambulance services facilitated and shifted several people on 150 emergency calls from one hospital to another.

This included 8 emergencies from other districts of the province and 142 emergencies from various hospitals within Abbottabad city.