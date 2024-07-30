11 people drowned to death rainwater in Kohat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) 11 people were drowned and killed while sleeping in the basement of a house when the water entered the house in Kohat.

According to rescue officials, rainwater entered the house in Purana Bazi khel area of Dara Adam Khel, reported a private news channel on Tuesday.

The dead bodies were removed while the search for one girl was underway.

According to details, 6 children, 3 women, and 2 men from the same family were among those who drowned in the basement.