11 people hospitalized after taking tainted sweets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Eleven people were hospitalized after consuming tainted sweets, in the limits of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Rehan, resident of Madina Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad had served sweets to his friends on the birth of his son.

After consuming sweets, the condition of eleven people including Rehan, Mohsin, Amir, Irfan Ali, Muhammad Ahmad, Muzammal Sohail, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Talha, Muhammad Tahir, Mehran Tariq and Usama deteriorated. They were shifted to hospital for treatment.

On a complaint, the police arrested two persons from the sweet shop from wheresweets were purchased.

Further investigation was underway.