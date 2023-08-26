Open Menu

11 People Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2023 | 06:14 PM

11 people injured in road accident

At least 11 people including six women sustained injuries due to collision between passenger bus and trailer near China chowk Naag Shah road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :At least 11 people including six women sustained injuries due to collision between passenger bus and trailer near China chowk Naag Shah road.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus was collided with a speeding trailer near China chowk Naag Shah road.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and provided first aid to 10 minor injured on the spot.

The bus driver stuck into the bus which was taken out through rescue operation and shifted to Nishtar hospital.

The driver and helper of the trailer managed to escape from there.

The injured were identified as Fazlan Bibi, Kulsoom Akhtar, Shahnaz, Imrana Kausar, Dil Afroz, Sunny, Jami, Waqar, Rifat and Sabir.

