11 people shifted to Pannah Gah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has shifted 11 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes (Pannah Gah) through shuttle service during last 12 hours in Faisalabad city.

Giving some details, a spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that 11 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars and shifted them to shelter home of City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at Pannah Gah but they were also served with dinner so that they could spend their cold night with dignity and respect in shelter home instead of staying on footpaths, green belts or other open areas during harsh winter season, he added.