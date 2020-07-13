UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Periodical Reports Of Standing Committees Presented In National Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

11 periodical reports of Standing Committees presented in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Monday witnessed presentation of 11 periodical reports of various Standing Committees as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Two periodical reports of Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony for the period January - June, 2019 and July - December, 2019 as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 were presented in the House.

Three periodical reports of Standing Committees on Industries and Production; Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs and Postal Services for the period January - June, 2019 were presented in the House.

Six other periodical reports of Standing Committees on Cabinet Secretariat, Water Resources, States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Information and Broadcasting, Parliamentary Affairs and Foreign Affairs for the period July - December, 2019 were presented in the House as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The House passed a motion for consideration of the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill, 2020 in the joint sitting as the legislative proposal, sailing smoothly in National Assembly, was not passed by the Senate within ninety days of its laying in the Senate.

The motion under sub-Rule (7) of Rule 154 was presented by Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr. Babar Awan in this regard.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Business Water Babar Awan January June July December Criminals 2019 2020 Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE set to become 1st Arab nation to explore other ..

16 minutes ago

Education is the foundation of overall national de ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches online marketplace for PPE ..

31 minutes ago

Russia announces 104 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,537 ca ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan to stand by Kashmiris till realization of ..

60 minutes ago

MoF completes phase one of the e-Dirham system tra ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.