11 periodical reports of Standing Committees presented in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Monday witnessed presentation of 11 periodical reports of various Standing Committees as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Two periodical reports of Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony for the period January - June, 2019 and July - December, 2019 as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007 were presented in the House.

Three periodical reports of Standing Committees on Industries and Production; Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs and Postal Services for the period January - June, 2019 were presented in the House.

Six other periodical reports of Standing Committees on Cabinet Secretariat, Water Resources, States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Information and Broadcasting, Parliamentary Affairs and Foreign Affairs for the period July - December, 2019 were presented in the House as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The House passed a motion for consideration of the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill, 2020 in the joint sitting as the legislative proposal, sailing smoothly in National Assembly, was not passed by the Senate within ninety days of its laying in the Senate.

The motion under sub-Rule (7) of Rule 154 was presented by Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr. Babar Awan in this regard.