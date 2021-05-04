UrduPoint.com
11 Persons Held For Using Direct Hooks In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 03:56 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against illegal use of electricity throughout the province.

The company's spokesman said that the operation has been accelerated on directives of Chief Executive Pesco Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan.

In this regard, raiding teams of Pesco Peshawar Circle along with Pesco Police on Tuesday checked the premises in Seti Town,Nishtarabad,Faqirabad,Lala sub divisions Peshawar and nabbed 11 persons using direct hooks on the spot.

He said that FIRs have been lodged against the power pilferers and action would be taken against them under the relevant law.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity would continue,indiscriminately in the larger interest of the nation.

