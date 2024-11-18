11 Persons Injured In D.I.Khan Accident
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) At least 11 members of a family were killed including women and children in an accident on Indus Highway on Monday
According to a private news channel, a bus was carrying wedding guests from Pir Adil to Waziristan when it overturned near the Indus Highway and left 11 members of a family injured.
Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jahangir emphasizes collective action to combat climate change consequences1 hour ago
-
8 vehicles impounded11 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident11 hours ago
-
Anti-state elements spreading anarchy must be stopped: Tahir Ashrafi11 hours ago
-
Lok Mela concludes on Sunday after celebrating Pakistan's rich culture11 hours ago
-
Encroachments removed from Jhumra Road11 hours ago
-
Heavy fine imposed over violation of Marriage Act11 hours ago
-
LPG cylinders removed from public transport11 hours ago
-
MNA hosts dinner for Spanish delegation11 hours ago
-
AJK President suggests upper house parliamentary status to AJK Council11 hours ago
-
SU, SSWMB agree over waste disposal mechanism in campus11 hours ago
-
Pakistan on path to economic stability with key reforms: Ali Pervaiz Malik11 hours ago