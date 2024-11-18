11 persons injured in D.I.Khan accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) At least 11 members of a family were killed including women and children in an accident on Indus Highway on Monday

According to a private news channel, a bus was carrying wedding guests from Pir Adil to Waziristan when it overturned near the Indus Highway and left 11 members of a family injured.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.