11 Persons Injured In D.I.Khan Accident

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 10:10 AM

11 persons injured in D.I.Khan accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) At least 11 members of a family were killed including women and children in an accident on Indus Highway on Monday

According to a private news channel, a bus was carrying wedding guests from Pir Adil to Waziristan when it overturned near the Indus Highway and left 11 members of a family injured.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

