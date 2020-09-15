UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Plots Auctioned In FDA City

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:54 PM

11 plots auctioned in FDA City

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) auctioned eleven commercial and residential plots in FDA city and collected total revenue amounting to Rs. 79.5 million

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) auctioned eleven commercial and residential plots in FDA city and collected total revenue amounting to Rs. 79.5 million.

FDA spokesman said that six commercial and five residential plots were sold in open auction and the successful bidders were directed to deposit one third of the total plot cost within 7 days whereas remaining cost will be received within 30 days after final approval of the auction.

The plot money will be spent on development projects in the FDA City to provide necessary facilities in the residential colony, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Money (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi announces virtual GCC Heritage and O ..

25 minutes ago

Vivo Launches Y51 in Pakistan, The Perfect Blend o ..

26 minutes ago

New women’s fitness centre opens at Fitness Time ..

29 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 4.9 million, deat ..

1 minute ago

Council of Europe Calls on Minsk to Start Inclusiv ..

1 minute ago

Russian Reserve Forces Returning to Permanent Base ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.