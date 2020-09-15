11 plots auctioned in FDA City

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) auctioned eleven commercial and residential plots in FDA city and collected total revenue amounting to Rs. 79.5 million

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) auctioned eleven commercial and residential plots in FDA city and collected total revenue amounting to Rs. 79.5 million.

FDA spokesman said that six commercial and five residential plots were sold in open auction and the successful bidders were directed to deposit one third of the total plot cost within 7 days whereas remaining cost will be received within 30 days after final approval of the auction.

The plot money will be spent on development projects in the FDA City to provide necessary facilities in the residential colony, he added.