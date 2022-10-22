UrduPoint.com

11 Police Office Superintendents Promoted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 07:35 PM

A departmental promotion board meeting, chaired by the Additional IG Establishment, was held at the Central Police Office on Saturday, giving approval for promotion of 11 office superintendents

According to a police spokesperson, five office superintendents were cleared for promotion to the post of assistant director, while six were promoted as the officiating assistant director.

The promoted officers were: Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Yusuf Shahid, Muhammad Sohail Anwar, Manzoor Ahmed and Muhammad Ramzan, while those who were promoted on officiating basis include Wilayat, Ghulam Moinuddin, Muhammad Shahid Majeed, Tasawur Hussain, Abdul Rahim and Muhammad Ejaz.

The cases of 14 officers were postponed due to non-completion of ACRs and other reasons.

The meeting was attended by DIG Establishment-II, AIG Admin and Registrar CPO.

