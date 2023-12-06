11 police officers posted, transferred in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The office of the Inspector General of Police on Wednesday notified posting and transfers of 11 police officers.

According to the notification Irfan Tariq appointed as DIG Inquiry Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan has been posted as SSP South CTD to Coordination Peshawar.

Awaiting posting Waqas Khan posted as DPO Karak and Sajjad posted as SP Headquarters Traffic.

Awaiting postings Taimur Khan has been posted as SP Warsak Peshawar, Suleman Khan as SP Abbottabad and Muhammad Jawad as SP Sadar Kohat.

Similarly, DSP Asad Zubair has been posted to Special Branch, DSP Zahid appointed SP Investigation, Karak and DSP Arshad Khan to CTO Peshawar

APP/adi