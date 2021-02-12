UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Police Officers Promoted

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:14 PM

11 police officers promoted

As many as 11 Sub-Inspectors have been promoted into the next rank of Inspector

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 11 Sub-Inspectors have been promoted into the next rank of Inspector.

The promoted SIs were pinned badges by City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis and greeted all the promoted officers.

CPO said that the policemen would serve their professional duties with honesty in next ranks and would facilitate the general public through their professional attitude as well as hard work.

The promoted SIs included Tasawar Hussain, Nazeer Anhed, Muhammad Ayub, Muhammad Rafiq, Pehalwan Khan, Ghulam Asghar, Muhammad Khan, Shabbir Hussain, Muhammad Saeed, Nasir Hussain and Azhar Hussain.

Related Topics

Police Nasir All

Recent Stories

GCU VC incentivizes faculty to carry out research ..

28 seconds ago

Green leafy veggies may up thinking skills later

30 seconds ago

Arif directs removal of deficiencies in newly cons ..

32 seconds ago

Al-Muslim FC qualifies for Semi Final of Commissio ..

35 seconds ago

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

2 hours ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.