11 police officers promoted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 11 Sub-Inspectors have been promoted into the next rank of Inspector.

The promoted SIs were pinned badges by City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis and greeted all the promoted officers.

CPO said that the policemen would serve their professional duties with honesty in next ranks and would facilitate the general public through their professional attitude as well as hard work.

The promoted SIs included Tasawar Hussain, Nazeer Anhed, Muhammad Ayub, Muhammad Rafiq, Pehalwan Khan, Ghulam Asghar, Muhammad Khan, Shabbir Hussain, Muhammad Saeed, Nasir Hussain and Azhar Hussain.