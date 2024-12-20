11 Police Officers Punished
December 20, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar presided over Orderly Room proceedings here Friday and awarded punishment to eleven sub-inspectors, demoted two of them to lower ranks, cutting salaries of five and service period of the remaining four was confiscated.
The DPO decided complaints against police officials and awarded punishment on different allegations and negligence from duty including delaying submission of challans, absenteeism, absence from Orderly Room, and delaying response to show cause notices, a police spokesman said.
Salary cut punishment was awarded to five SIs while two others were demoted.
Punishment of confiscation of some period of service was awarded to four sub inspectors, an ASI and two constables. Annual increment of an ASI was stopped while four other policemen were censured, the police spokesman said. The DPO said that accountability would continue in the department to improve efficiency.
