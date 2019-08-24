UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Police Officers Transferred, Posted

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 10:06 PM

11 police officers transferred, posted

Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Saturday transferred and posted 11 police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Saturday transferred and posted 11 police officers.

According to the IGP Office, awaiting posting Muhammad Akram Khan Niazi was posted as SP RIB Bahawalpur region, SP Investigation Layyah Ghulfam Nasir was transferred and posted as SP Investigation Jhelum, SP Investigation Jhelum Sikandar Mirza was transferred and posted as SP Pre-service Training Wing-II Police College, Sihala, awaiting posting Khalida Parveen was transferred and posted as SP Internal Accountability Branch Sheikhupura Region, DSP VVIP Security Special Branch Muhammad Mumtaz on promotion on the rank of SP on regular basis posted as SP Investigation Khanewal, SDPO Muslim Town Lahore Ghulam Abass Rana has been transferred and posted as SDPO Kahna Lahore, DSP Dolphin Squad City Lahore Ghulam Ahmad has been transferred and posted as SDPO Muslim Town Lahore.

Awaiting Posting Muhammad islam was posted as SDPO Qila Gujar Singh Lahore, ADIG/DSP Headquarters Lahore Muhammad Ahmad Saleem was transferred and posted as DSP Investigation HQ. Sadar, Lahore, DSP Investigation HQ. Sadar, Lahore Sarfraz Ahmad was transferred and posted as DSP Prisoner's Excort Lahore and DSP Anti Dacoity (Kotwali), Lahore was transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Addl. IGP, Special Branch. Punjab Lahore for further postings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Prisoner Punjab Bahawalpur Nasir Sheikhupura Jhelum Khanewal Nawaz Khan 2019 Muslim

Recent Stories

Long-Closed Hama-Khan Sheikhoun Road Opens Amid Sy ..

52 seconds ago

Young generation should be educated on importance ..

53 seconds ago

YDA's problems resolved on priority basis: Dr Yasm ..

55 seconds ago

Punjab University Office of Research Innovation & ..

57 seconds ago

Pakistan Army fully prepared to thwart any Indian ..

8 minutes ago

Collective efforts needed to bring improvement in ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.