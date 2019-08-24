11 police officers transferred, posted

Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Saturday transferred and posted 11 police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Saturday transferred and posted 11 police officers.

According to the IGP Office, awaiting posting Muhammad Akram Khan Niazi was posted as SP RIB Bahawalpur region, SP Investigation Layyah Ghulfam Nasir was transferred and posted as SP Investigation Jhelum, SP Investigation Jhelum Sikandar Mirza was transferred and posted as SP Pre-service Training Wing-II Police College, Sihala, awaiting posting Khalida Parveen was transferred and posted as SP Internal Accountability Branch Sheikhupura Region, DSP VVIP Security Special Branch Muhammad Mumtaz on promotion on the rank of SP on regular basis posted as SP Investigation Khanewal, SDPO Muslim Town Lahore Ghulam Abass Rana has been transferred and posted as SDPO Kahna Lahore, DSP Dolphin Squad City Lahore Ghulam Ahmad has been transferred and posted as SDPO Muslim Town Lahore.

Awaiting Posting Muhammad islam was posted as SDPO Qila Gujar Singh Lahore, ADIG/DSP Headquarters Lahore Muhammad Ahmad Saleem was transferred and posted as DSP Investigation HQ. Sadar, Lahore, DSP Investigation HQ. Sadar, Lahore Sarfraz Ahmad was transferred and posted as DSP Prisoner's Excort Lahore and DSP Anti Dacoity (Kotwali), Lahore was transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Addl. IGP, Special Branch. Punjab Lahore for further postings.